Neeraj Chopra honored, AFI names August 7th as 'Javelin Throw Day' in India| Oneindia News

Federation of India (AFI) decides to name August 7 as 'Javelin Throw Day' in India to honour Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold.

Neeraj Chopra made history in Tokyo, becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal in athletics at the Olympic Games.

#NeeraChopra #Javelinthrowday #AFI