Dixie Fire becomes second largest in California history

The unrelenting Dixie fire explodes again this evening on Aug 9, 2021 producing a towering pyrocumulonimbus cloud up to 40,000 feet as the fire spread rapidly.

There are currently 11 major wildfires burning in the state.

Becomes second largest in California history.

The Dixie Fire started on 13 July and has since ravaged more than 489,000 acres (198,000 hectares).

Just 21% of the blaze is contained, according to officials.