Nine in 10 teachers are ready to get their students back on track after a year of remote learning

Three-fourths of America's teachers are more worried than ever over how prepared their students will be for school this fall, according to new research.

The recent survey of 2,000 respondents — including 1,000 parents of school-aged children and 1,000 K-12 teachers — found that for both groups, anxiety is higher than it's ever been for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.

More than half (54%) of respondents polled said the back-to-school season is filling them with more anxiety than they would have had before the pandemic.Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Office Depot, results also showed that for parents, the main concern is one of safety; half reported that their biggest fear involves their child contracting COVID-19, while 40% listed the safety and cleanliness of the school.

For teachers, academics are the biggest worry.

Fifty-seven percent said they're worried about their students having fallen behind academically.