Seven in 10 parents can convince their kids to try a new snack if they dare them

A poll of 2,005 parents of school-aged children (5-17) found that kids are more open to trying new things than their parents were at the same age.

The study, conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with Sabra, aimed to discover how kids and parents approach healthy eating and found that 85% of parents say they want to provide better snack options for their children than they had as kids.