Senate Passes $1 Trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill in Major Victory for Biden

Senate Passes $1 Trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, in Major Victory for Biden.

Senate Passes $1 Trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, in Major Victory for Biden.

Bipartisan support for the bill was overwhelming, .

Represented by a vote of 69 to 30.

The bill is the most significant federal financial commitment to the nation's infrastructure in more than ten years.

Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Rob Portman hailed the passage of the bill as a stepping stone to uniting a deeply divided U.S. This is what it looks like when elected leaders take a step toward healing our country’s divisions rather than feeding those very divisions, Sen.

Kyrsten Sinema, (D-AZ), via 'The New York Times'.

[This legislation] will be a lasting bipartisan achievement to help the people we represent — it’s going to improve the lives of all Americans, Sen.

Rob Portman, (R-OH), via 'The New York Times'.

While the bill does infuse funding for roads and bridges across the country, .

It also makes an unprecedented commitment to the modernization of power grids and other aging systems. In addition, the bill allocates billions to address climate change.

One billion is allocated to address issues that plague underserved communities, with significant focus on clean water.

The bill now heads to the House where Democrats, led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have already indicated that they will not vote on it ... .

... until the Senate also passes the $3.5 budget resolution that was announced earlier in the week.

Whatever you can achieve in a bipartisan way — bravo, we salute it, Nancy Pelosi, (D-CA), House Majority Leader, via 'The New York Times'.

But at the same time, we’re not going forward with leaving people behind, Nancy Pelosi, (D-CA), House Majority Leader, via 'The New York Times'