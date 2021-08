Vaccine misinformation

RISING ACROSS THE COUNTRYWITHOUT ENOUGH DEMAND FORVACCINE DOSES TO STOP THESURGE.

SO WHY WHEN THESCIENCE PROVES THE COVIDVACCINES ARE MORE THAN 90PERCENT EFFECTIVE INPREVENTING DEATH ANDHOSTPIALIZATIONS ARE SO MANYPEOPLE REFUSING THE VACCINE?3:14-22 "MY WORRY IS THAT ALLOF ISTH IS MISINFORMATIONTHAT'S FLOATING AROUND.

IT'SHAVING A REAL COST THAT CAN BEMEASURED AND LIVES LOST." DR.VIVEK MURTHY, US SURGEONGENERAL SOCIAL MEDIA IS AHOTBED FOR MYTHS AND(MISLEADING( INFORMATION ABOUTTHE VACCINE.

TAKE THIS RANDOMGUY ON TIK TOK.

"5,946 PEOPLEHAVE DIED BECAUSE OF THEVACCINE." THAT'S (NOT( ANACCURATE PICTURE OF THE DATAACCORDING TO A GOVERNMENTDATABASE.

STICK AROUN DANDI'LL EXPLAIN WHY.

TWITTER ALLOUT DELETED THIS POST BYGEORGIA REPRESENTATIVEMARJORIE TAYLOR GREEN WITH THE(SAME( CLAIM.

"5946 DEATHS AREREPORTED." REPORTED WHERE?NATS OF LOGGING ON TO THEVAERS DATABASE REPORTED HERE-- TO THE VACCINE ADVERSEEVENT REPORTING SYSTEM.

IT'S APUBLIC (GOVERNMENT( DATABASECREATED FOR DOCTORS OR THOSEWHO'VE BEE VNACCINATED TOREPORT A HEALTH EVENT AFTERTAKING THE VACCINE.

AND YESTHE SYSTEM RECEIVED MORE THAN6300 REPORTS OF DEATHS AMONGTHE 165 MILLION PEOPLE FULLYVACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19.HOWEVER AND STOP WH ATYOU'REDOING TO HEAR TH IS THE CDCSAYS A REVIEW OF CLINICALINFORMATION, INCLUDING DEATHCERTIFICATES, AUTOPSY, ANDMEDICAL RECORDS, HAS (NOT(TAESBLISHED A CAUSAL LINK TOCOVID-19 VACCINES ANDTHOUSANDS OF DEATHS.

IN THISE-MAIL FROM THE CDC THEYCONFIRMED (THREE( DEATHSLINKED TO THE J&J VACCINE FROMEXTREMELY RARE BLOOD CLOTS.

SOIF THE CDC'S CONFIRMED THREEDEATHS FROMHE T VACCINES WHYARE WE SEEING 6300 REPORTS OFDEATH ON THE VAERS DATABASE?THE FDA REQUIRES HEALTHCAREPROVIDERS TO REPORT ANY DEATHAFTER COVID-19 VACCINATIOTONVAERS, EVEN IF IT'S (UNCLEAR(WHETHER THE VACCINE WAS THECAUSE.

UVA INFECTIOUS DISEASEEXPERT DOCTOR WILLIAM PETRI."5:20 (PETRI) SOMETHING ASTERRIBLE AS SOMEONE DYING, OFCOURSE THAT'S HAPPENING ALLTHE TIME, SO IF YOU VACCINATE126 MILLION PEOPLE, SOME OFTHEM ARE GOING TO DIE BYTHAT'S NOT BECAUSE OF THEVACCINE, IT'S BECAUSE WE HAVEA CERTAIN RATE OF DEATHS INTHE US EVERY YEAR." HERE'SCLOSER LOOK AT WHAT DOCTORPETRI IS SAYING.AC CORDING TOTHE CDC MORE THAN 2.8MILLION PEOPLE DIE IN THE U.S.EVERY YEAR FOR A NUMBER OFREASONS.

5:09 (PETRI) IT ISVERY EASY TO LOOK AT THE VAERSDATA AND GET CFUONSED ORMISUNDERSTAND IT& AND GETTHIS.

WHILE THE SYSTEM ISMEANT FOR DOCTORS AND TSEHOWHO'VE BEEN VACCINATED TOREPORT HOW THEY'RE DOING AFTERGETTING THE SHOT THE SYTEMACCEPTS (ALL( REPORTS.

NATS OFSTACKS OF PAPERS TAKE THISREPORT WE DUG UP.

IT SAYS A39-YEAR- OLD MAN FROM INDIANAGREW A THIRARD M AFTERRECEIVING THE PFIZER VACCINE.9:41 (JESSICA) A THIRD ARM HASGROWN OUT OF MY FOREHEAD ANDOFTEN SLAPS ME WHEN I'M TRYINGTO SLEEP.

10:11 (JESSICA) HAVEYOU HEARD THIS ONE?

(PETRI) ITSOUNDS LIKE SOMEONE WITH AGOOD SENSE OF HUMOR.

THE CDCHAS SINCE REMOVE THE REPORTFROM PUBLIC ACCESS CALLINGIT A HOAX.

8:48 (PETRI)NOTHING IS COMPLETELY RISKFREE, BUT THESE VACCINES AREABOUT AS RISK FREE ASPOSSIBLE.

JESSICA STAND UPWITGRAPH HICS AND YES, THEREARE STILL RISKS.

DOCTOR PETRISAYS THEY'RE SEEING RARE SIDEEFFECTS LIKE MILD HEARTINFLAMMATION AND BLOOD INABOUT ONE IN 100,000 PEOPLE.HOWEVER, ONE IN 600 PEOPLE WHOCONTRACTED COVID IN THE UNITEDSTATES DIED.

AND THAT'S NOTA RISK A WOMAN WITH ADOCUMENTED REASON TO BESKEPTIACL IS WILLING TOTAKE.

18:25 (LILLIE HEAD) MYFATHER WOULD HAVE BEERN IGHTTHERE IN LINE TO GETVACCINATED TO MAKE THINGSBETTER& LILLIE HEAD'S FATHERIS FREDDIE LEE TYSON ONE OFHUNDDRES OF BLACK MEN DECEIVEDBYA GOVERNMENT-LED TEAM OFDOCTORS IN THE NOW INFAMOUSSYPHILIS STUDY AT TUSKEGEE.SHE SAYS (MISINFORMATION(ABOUT WHAT HAPPENED TO THE MENIS CASTING A MISGUIDEDDISTRUST OF THE COVID VACCINE.29:57 THERE'S NO COMPARISONTHIS MORE CONTRAST THAN IT ISCOMPARISON THE MEN DIDN'T KNOWTHEY HAD SYPHILIS BUT AGOVERNMENT-LED TEAM OF DOCTORSDID.

THEY LIED TO THEM ONLYTELLING THEM THEY HAD "BADBLOOD" THAT NEEDED TO BESTUDIED AT TUSKEGEE INSTITUTE.FOR FORTY YEARS, DOCTORSWITTHELD A CURE TO SEE HOWBADLY SYPHILIS RAVAGED BLACKBODIESM.

ISSES HEAD SAIDBECAUSE HER FATHER WAS DENIEDHELP T I MADE HER MOREDETERMINED TO TAKE ADVANTAGEOF A VACCINE THAT COULD SAVEHER LIFE.

17:46 (LILLIE HEAD)IT'S IMPORTANT THAT WE PROTECTOURSELVES, AND WE PROTECT EACHOTHER ACCORDING TO A STUDY BYTHE KAISER FAMILY FOUNDATION,SIXTY-SEVEN PERCENT O F THEUNVACCINATED BELIEVE AT LEASTONE BIG MYTH ABOUT THEVACCINE.

LIKE THE VACCINEITSELF CAUSES COVID.

ANDTHAT IT CAUSES INFERTILITY.

ORHA TT IT CHANGES YOUR DNA.DOCTORS SAY THOSE MYTHS AREMISLEADING AND DEADLYESPECIALLY IN THE FACE OF THEDELTA VARIANT.

AND WHILE HEADSAYS SHE UNDERSTANDS WHYTHERE'S DOUBT SHE LEANED ONFACTS AND FAITH WHEN SHE GOTHER SHOT HERE IN VIRGINIA.19:49 (LILLIE HEAD) I SAW ITAS A MIRACLE.

D ANWE HAVELITTLE MIRACLES AND BIGMIRACLES IN OUR LIVES EVERYDAY, WHETHER WE REALIZE THEMAND ACCEPT THEM THAT'S ANOTHERSTORY THE CDC DAYS THEY PLANTO UPDATE US ON THE NUMBER OFDEATHS LINKED TO COVIDVACCINES LATER THIS MONTH.

BUTMEDICAL EXPERTS SAY YOURCHANCES OF DYING FROM COVIDARE EXPONTENTIALLY GREATERTHAN A RARE OR DEADLYCOMPLICATION FROM THE VACCINE.IF YOU HAVE ANY CONCERNS ABOUTGETTING THE VACCINE, TALK TOYOUR DOCTOR FOR THE BEST WAYTO PROTECT YOURSELF.

JESSICAPKG COVID CASE NUMBERS ARERISING ACROSS THELOOKING INTO THE MIND OF ASCAM WITHOUT ENOUGH DEMAND FORVACCINE DOSES TO STOP THESURGE.

SO WHY WH