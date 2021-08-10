Feds: Plot to kidnap Michigan governor also considered targeting DeWine

Two of the men arrested for an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov.
Gretchen Whitmer during the COVID-19 pandemic had discussed a similar attack on Ohio Gov.
Mike DeWine, according to federal court documents filed Monday.
