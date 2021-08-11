Summer Days Summer Nights Movie

Summer Days Summer Nights Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Best way to get over a broken heart?

Fall in love again... It's the summer of 1982 on Long Island.

JJ is working for his dad when he falls for Debbie.

Frankie reconnects with a long-lost love.

But as temperatures cool, so do their relationships, leaving the young men to accept summer is ending.

Directed by Edward Burns starring Pico Alexander, Edward Burns, Zoe Levin, Susan Misner, Lindsey Morgan, Anthony Ramos, Jon Rudnitsky, Amadeus Serafini, Caitlin Stasey, Rita Volk, Carly Brooke release date August 24, 2021 (on VOD and Digital)