College professor suspected of setting 7 fires in California

SAME THE SAME MANNER WASSLOWING THE SPREAD INSACRAMENTO COUNTY GET ASHANAHAN FOX 40 NEWS.ABOUT THE COLLEGE PROFESSORWHO IS IN CUSTODY ACCUSED OFSETTING A SERIES OF FIRES INNORTHERN CALIFORNIA THIS MAJORABOUT TO SEE RIGHT HERE 47YEAR-OLD GARY MAYNARD WASARRESTED ON SATURDAY AFTER ANINVESTIGATION THAT BEGAN BACKIN JULY NOW HE IS FACING ARSONCHARGES SUSPECTED OF SETTINGSEVERAL FIRES NEAR THE LASSENNATIONAL FOREST AND SHASTATRINITY NATIONAL FOREST.

THOSEFIRES WERE SPARKED BETWEENJULY 6 AND AUGUST 7TH AND ARELISTED RIGHT HERE ON YOURSCREEN.

THE 3 MOST RECENTFIRES WERE NOT FAR FROM WHERETHE DIXIE FIRE IS CURRENTLYBURNING.

ACCORDING TO COURTDOCUMENTS INVESTIGATORSFOLLOWED MAYNARD BY INSTALLINGA TRACKER ON HIS CELL PHONEAND HIS CAR THEY SAY FIRESTARTED EVERYWHERE.

HE WENT.THEY WOULD SAY LOOK THISGUY'S TRAVELING THE BACKROADS.

THERE'S A FIRE GOINGON.

YOU KNOW THERE'S NO WAY WECOULD OTHERWISE YOU LONGHAD TO GO THROUGH A LOT OFTHEM TO REALLY GET THAT TRACKOR WANT IT'S GOING TO BEIMPORTANT I THINK SO IT'SGOING TO GIVE US A DIRE IT ANDEVERY WHERE HIS CAR WAS THATEVERY EVERY MOMENT SINCE THEYPUT IT ON.ACCORDING TO THOSEDOCUMENTS MAYNARD APPEARS TOHAVE BEEN LIVING OUT OF HISCAR WHICH HE USED TO TRAVELACROSS NORTHERN CALIFORNIA.INVESTIGATORS SAY HE WAS FOUNDUNDERNEATH HIS VEHICLEMUMBLING DISPLAYING QUOTEBIPOLAR LIKE BEHAVIOR MAYNARDIS BELIEVED TO HAVE WORKED ATSANTA CLARA UNIVERSITY IN