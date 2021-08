OBC Bill 2021: What is it, why was it needed & why did no party oppose? | Oneindia News

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the constitution 127th Amendment Bill 2021 with unanimous support from the House.

What is this Bill that received not one vote against from across party lines?

The Bill essentially restores the states' power to make their own OBC lists.

Watch the video for more.

