Holidaymakers shocked to see sand dunes on FIRE in Welsh seaside resort following UK heatwave

Holidaymakers were left shocked after seeing sand dunes on FIRE in Welsh seaside resort following UK heatwave.Firefighters raced to fight the flames after sand dunes set alight in the middle of Borth and Ynyslas Golf Course at around 3pm yesterday afternoon [10]. It is unclear what caused the unexpected blaze but the fire comes after the UK experienced an extreme heatwave.John Wake, 30, spotted the fire on the second day of his holiday staying at his mother-in-law's caravan at the Searivers Caravan Park in Borth, Ceredigion.The primary school teacher, who lives in Droitwich Spa, Worcestershire, said: "We were walking along the beach from the Victoria Pub in Borth and noticed a large amount of smoke rising in the distance."We thought the smoke was a bit more than your average beach fire or BBQ, and then a fire engine drove past us towards it and we thought something must be off."I sent my drone into the air ahead to see what was happening and couldn't believe it when I saw the sand dunes were on fire."It was quite surreal!

Especially with all the wild fires that have been in the media recently.

It seemed very strange to be witnessing something like that."It was the grass in the sand dunes that set alight, it was very dry.

I haven't any idea about what caused it - it was 19 degrees today but it felt much hotter."