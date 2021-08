Rahul Gandhi’s twitter account violated our guideline, says Twitter | Oneindia News

Twitter on Wednesday told Delhi High Court that Congress leader Rahu Gandhi violated its guidelines and hence his account was locked temporarily.

It said that Rahul Gandhi had posted photograph of the parents of a nine-year-old Dalit girl, who was allegedly rapedand killed at a crematorium in Southwest Delhi on August 01.

#RahulGandhi #Twitter #RaGa