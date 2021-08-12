Twitter locks Congress party’s official handle, 5000 accounts also locked | Oneindia News
Twitter has locked the official twitter handle of the Congress party and around 5000 leaders and workers.

This comes days after the micro-blogging site locked senior congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s account.

