Top 10 Anime Villains Better Than the Hero

The good guys got totally upstaged here!
Join Ashley as he counts down our picks for the villains in anime who outshone everyone else
The good guys got totally upstaged here!
Join Ashley as he counts down our picks for the villains in anime who outshone everyone else
The good guys got totally upstaged here!
Join Ashley as he counts down our picks for the villains in anime who outshone everyone else, as seen in series such as "Sk8 the Infinity", "Danganronpa", "Mobile Suit Gundam", and more!
All this time and we're still waiting! Join Ashley as he counts down our picks for the moments in anime that have yet to come to..
Bring on the misery! Join Ashley as he counts down our picks for the most terrible things to happen to anime protagonists.
Get ready for a new season of fiery anime fun! Join Ashley as he counts down our picks for the best anime out of the summer line-up