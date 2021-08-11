Cuomo's successor vows no toxic work climate

New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul on Wednesday distanced herself from Governor Andrew Cuomo who resigned after sexual harassment accusations, saying when she takes over no official who had behaved unethically would keep their job.

HOCHUL: "No one will ever describe my administration as a toxic work environment." New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul on Wednesday sought to distance herself from current Governor Andrew Cuomo who resigned on Tuesday after sexual harassment accusations.

Hochul - New York's No.

2 elected official - made it clear during a news conference that no official who had behaved badly would keep their job when she takes over as governor in two weeks.

HOCHUL: “No one who is named as doing anything unethical in the report will remain in my administration.” Cuomo stepped down after the state attorney general concluded he had sexually harassed 11 women, creating a hostile workplace.

Hochul - who has largely worked in Cuomo's shadow since being elected lieutenant governor in 2014 - expressed support for many of his policies, including on social and environmental issues, but delineated a sharp divide on the issues that led to the governor's resignation.

HOCHUL: “I think it's very clear that the governor and I have not been close physically or otherwise in terms of much time." As she prepares to take the helm, Hochul said she would spend the next two weeks evaluating the spread of COVID-19 and speaking with state health officials.

HOCHUL: “I am fully prepared to assume the responsibilities as the 57th governor of the state of New York” Hochul, who friends and prior colleagues have described as hands-on, open-minded and professional, will become the first female governor of New York, the country's fourth most populous state.