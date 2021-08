The sculpture is based on a beloved bedtime story, in which an owl and a pussy cat, a pair of natural enemies, fall in love and sail away for a year.

INSTALLED TODAY.KATIE: A NEW SCULPTURES IBRINGING NEW MAGIC TO A SMALLCHARMING PARK IN DORCHESTER'SUPHAMS CORNER.CHARACTERS FROM THE CLASSICEDWARD LEAR POEM, ETH OWL ANDTHE PUSSYCAT, DESIGNED BY NANCYSHON BEST KNOWN AS THE SCULPTOROF MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS INBOSTON'S PUBLIC GARDEN.