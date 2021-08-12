Some Illinois Parents Want Remote Learning For Their Kids Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

Rising COVID-19 rising numbers are one of the reasons some parents are pushing to keep their kids home this upcoming school year.
But the Illinois Board of Education is mandating students return to classrooms. CBS 2's Marie Saavedra reports.
Rising COVID-19 rising numbers are one of the reasons some parents are pushing to keep their kids home this upcoming school year.
But the Illinois Board of Education is mandating students return to classrooms. CBS 2's Marie Saavedra reports.
This back-to-school season, families are getting ready for the inevitable shift in morning routines after over a year of being..
There are calls for school officials to have a COVID backup plan before kids head back to school this fall. There's a push to have..
Remote learning was an eye-opening experience for many parents. Some kids thrived while others suffered outside the classroom. But..