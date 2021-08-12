Amitabh Bachchan returns with Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13; Premiere on August 23 | Oneindia News

Kaun Banega Crorepati is all set to return to TV with its 13th season with its show host Amitabh Bachchan.

It will premiere on Sony TV on August 23 at 9 pm.

