New Zealand's borders to remain closed for rest of year

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said the country's borders will remain closed until at least the end of the year.The Prime Minister said an elimination strategy is the best way to keep Covid-19 out and the economy open.Ardern stressed the priority is vaccinating the population by end 2021.The country's borders have been shut for nearly 18 months.
New Zealand to keep borders closed until the end of the year
euronews
The country has been able to successfully stamp out the pandemic by shutting its borders early and only allowing in residents and..