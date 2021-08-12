FDA Expected To Recommend Booster Shots For Immunocompromised

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to amend its emergency use authorization orders to allow COVID booster shots for certain fully vaccinated people, CBS News has learned.
CBS2's John Dias has the details.
