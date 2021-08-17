Sources: Biden Administration To Recommend Booster Shots For All

Sources within the Biden administration say the shots will be given eight months after your first dose.
CBS2's John Dias has the latest details.
Two administration sources told the New York Times that Americans will be asked to get a booster shot eight months after they were..
FDA To Authorize
Vaccine Booster Shots, for Those With Weak Immune Systems.
Authorization by the U.S. Food and..