Anti-maskers threaten a doctor testified over Tennessee school decision to reinstate face masks as COVID cases surge

Video footage shows the moment Tennessee anti maskers screamed abuse and threats at a doctor who just testified at a school board which reinstated mandatory face mask rules.

The Williamson County Schools Board of Education in Texas, U.S, voted Tuesday to require masks for students, staff and visitors at the elementary school level inside buildings and buses.

The decision came after an emotionally charged four-hour meeting with frequent disruptions by crowd members opposed to mask requirements and tensions running high among all.