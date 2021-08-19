Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' office calls Palm Beach County's school mask mandate 'disappointing'

The office of Florida Gov.
Ron DeSantis said Thursday it's disappointed in a major decision by the Palm Beach County School Board to mandate face masks for students without giving them the ability to opt-out.
