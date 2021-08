Kinnaur Landslide: 13 bodies recovered so far, rescue operation still on | Oneindia News

Rescue workers have been able to recover 13 bodies from landslide in Negulsari in Kinnaur district , 210 kilometres from Shimla.

The rescue operations that were halted last night due to darkness resumed at the break of dawn.

