Noon weather forecast

A heat advisory remains in effect for western & northern counties Thursday.

Stay hydrated and don't overdo it outside.

A cold front will bring numerous showers, strong storms and heavy rain our way Friday.

It'll stall just far enough south to cut the heat and humidity this weekend, highs will be back in the 80s.

All eyes are on the deep south to see where the remnants of Fred track, it's possible we'll end up grazed by tropical moisture as that low curves northeast, early to midweek next week.