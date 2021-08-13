Kim Kardashian was left in tears over Duchess of Cambridge pregnancy comparisons
During an appearance on Kristen Bell and Monica Padman's podcast We Are Supported By, the reality TV star confessed that she was "not a good pregnant person" and "hated" the way she looked while carrying her eldest daughter North, and her self-esteem plunged even lower due to the press coverage of her appearance.