Financial Planning Lessons | Know All About Emergency Fund Saving | Invest Smart | Oneindia News
Financial Planning Lessons | Know All About Emergency Fund Saving | Invest Smart | Oneindia News

Reasons You Need an Emergency Fund 1.

Job loss.

2.

Medical emergency 3.

Natural Disasters 4.

You Live Far Away from Family 5.

You're Trying to Pay Off Debt 6.

You Only Have One Income 7.

You Own Your Home #Sensex #Nifty