Southwest Florida teacher and student share special bond 11 years later

Ask any teacher why they do the job, and they'll tell you it's for the kids.

Also ask any teacher, and they'll tell you there's a handful of students that they'll always hold close to their hearts.

Jenn Parson is now a stay-at-home mom, but before that, she was a kindergarten teacher at Spring Creek Elementary in Bonita Springs.

She and one of her students, Charlie Dimmitt, had a special bond.