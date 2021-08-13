Priti Patel: Afghanistan resettlement plan is a 'priority'

Priti Patel has said an "enormous resettlement programme" to relocate British nationals, as well as Afghan nationals who have helped the UK government, is a "priority", as the Taliban continues to take ground in the country.

"What we are witnessing in Afghanistan right now is absolutely unprecedented … a tragedy is unfolding and a humanitarian crisis emerging," the home secretary said.

Report by Buseld.

