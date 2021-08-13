Pacific Northwest Will Experience Another Extreme Heat Wave

According to the National Weather Service, .

On Aug.

12, more than 145 million Americans lived in an area with an excessive heat warning.

In the Pacific Northwest, temperatures are once again expected to break records by exceeding 100 degrees.

The heat wave that covered the region in June resulted in the deaths of at least 100 people, .

Though some analysts believe that estimate is much too low.

The current heat wave plaguing the Pacific Northwest is not expected to be as severe as the one in June.

This event, three days of it in a row, is a very noteworthy event for this region and is relatively rare, Colby Neuman, National Weather Service Portland, via 'The Wall Street Journal'.

But it’s not the three days of all-time record high temperatures that we had in late June.

It’s hard to look at it in a positive light, but it’s at least not that bad, Colby Neuman, National Weather Service Portland, via 'The Wall Street Journal'.

The heat prompted Oregon Governor Kate Brown to declare a state of emergency.

Emergency-response protocols and assistance offered by state agencies will be in place through Aug.

20.

Gov.

Brown recommended that community members check in with each other and make use of public cooling centers.

Please treat these hot temperatures seriously, Gov.

Kate Brown, (D-OR), via 'The Wall Street Journal'.

According to census data, nearly one in five households in metro Portland do not have air conditioning.