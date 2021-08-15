How to find meaning after loss | David Kessler

You may be familiar with the five stages of grief: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance.

After decades of research and his own experience with tragic loss, grief expert David Kessler ventured beyond that classic framework and sought a sixth, crucial stage: meaning.

He shares practical wisdom and strategies for anyone seeking to honor a loved one's memory and move through life in light of personal loss.

(This conversation, hosted by TED curator Cloe Shasha Brooks, is part of TED's "How to Deal with Difficult Feelings" series.)