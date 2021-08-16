Pittsburgh Public Schools Transportation Changes Puts Parents In A Bind

Because of the bus driver shortage, more Pittsburgh Public Schools students will have to walk to school.
KDKA's Jessica Guay has more.
Because of the bus driver shortage, more Pittsburgh Public Schools students will have to walk to school.
KDKA's Jessica Guay has more.
PPS parents were thrown another curveball ahead of the upcoming school year; KDKA's Jessica Guay reports.
Parents of students in the Pittsburgh Public Schools system had a chance to have their voices heard about the district's health and..