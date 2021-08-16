Argo Movie (2012) - Ben Affleck, Bryan Cranston, Alan Arkin, John Goodman

Argo Movie (2012) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Oscar® winner Ben Affleck (Good Will Hunting, The Town) directs and stars in this real-life political intelligence dramedy based on a true story.

Produced by George Clooney and Grant Heslov's Smokehouse Pictures (Ides of March), this hostage rescue picture follows CIA "exfiltration" operative and master of disguise Tony Mendez (Affleck), who sets out to rescue a handful of American diplomats hiding out in 1979 Tehran.

Pretending to be a film location scouting crew, Mendez and a motley crew of Hollywood artists, escape artists and con-artists smuggle the six embassy workers to safety in a daring rescue.​