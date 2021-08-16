Metro Detroit Forecast: Clouds and showers keep temps in the 70s again

A northeast breeze, showers, and cloud cover keeps temperatures below average again Monday.
The humidity will increase over the next 24 hours, and temperatures will return to the mid 80s beginning Tuesday.
Occasional showers will move through today. Rain and storm chances also remain for the weekend. Temps will build toward 90 degrees..
Drying out, decreasing clouds, cooler & less humid today. High temps will remain in the 70s all weekend.