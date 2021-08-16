Monday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Railroads

In trading on Monday, general contractors & builders shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.5%.
Leading the group were shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, up about 3.7% and shares of Vidler Water Resources up about 3.1% on the day.
Also showing relative strength are railroads shares, up on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led by Freightcar America, trading higher by about 10% and USD Partners, trading higher by about 0.6% on Monday.
