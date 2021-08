Haiti Quake: Death toll raise to 1419, 6000 injured | Onindia News

Death toll in earthquake hit Haiti has jumped to 1419, meanwhile the number of injured people has reached to 6000.

A hospital in southwestern Haiti, where a powerful earthquake flattened homes, shops and other buildings over the weekend, was so overwhelmed with patients that many had to lie in patios, corridors, verandas and hallways.

