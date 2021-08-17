New Zealand enters lockdown over first Covid case in 6 months | PM Jacinda Ardern | Oneindia News
New Zealand identified a single case of locally transmitted Covid-19 suspected to be the Delta variant.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that the country has moved into a snap three-day lockdown.

