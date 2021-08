$107 vs $11 Breakfast Sandwich: Pro Chef & Home Cook Swap Ingredients

Rise and shine!

Pro chef Saul Montiel and home cook Onika are swapping recipes and hitting the kitchen to start the day off right with a breakfast sandwich.

We provided Onika with all the ingredients necessary to make chef Saul’s over-the-top $107 sammy, sending only $11 worth of materials back the other direction.

Could our home cook rise to the challenge or did chef Saul outshine his budget and deliver a winner with his "Croque Montiel?"