Here's How You Can Reduce Food Waste in Your Kitchen

From tossed out cutting board scraps to forgotten refrigerator leftovers, we all waste more food than we realize.

Research shows that Americans waste almost 40 million tons of food every year; a serious strain on our environment.

Here are 15 easy changes you can make to reduce food waste in your kitchen.

1.

Keep your grocery list short and specific.

2.

Plan out your meals in advance.

3.

Be intentional about using foods in the order of their expiration dates.

4.

Make sure your fridge stays organized.

5.

Strategically move older foods to the front of the fridge.

6.

Store food correctly so it lasts longer.

7.

Repurpose leftovers.

8.

Keep track of what you throw away each week.

9.

Make vegetable stock out of cutting board scraps.

10.

Instead of fresh produce, buy longer-lasting frozen produce.

11.

Donate to your local food banks.

12.

Start composting your food scraps.

13.

Don’t toss food just because it’s past its “best by” or “sell by” date.

Use your best judgement!

14.

Freeze foods you know you won’t use in time, like fruit, meats and bread.

15.

Opt for smaller meal portions so you have less leftovers.