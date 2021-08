'The Chair' & 'The Pursuit Of Love' Cast Interviews

The new Netflix series "The Chair" stars Sandra Oh as the first woman chair of an English department at Pembroke University, and one of the few women of colour on the staff.

Oh's co-stars Holland Taylor, Nana Mensah, Jay Duplass and Bob Balaban praise co-creator Amanda Peet's talent and share what it was like working with the "Grey's Anatomy" alum.

Plus, Emily Mortimer discusses making her directorial debut in "The Pursuit of Love".