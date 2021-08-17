Chris Cuomo Addresses His Silence on Brother Andrew Cuomo's Resignation

Last week, New York Gov.
Andrew Cuomo resigned following a bombshell report by New York Attorney General Letitia James, which concluded that the governor "sexually harassed multiple women"
Returning from vacation, the CNN host weighed in publicly on the resignation of his older brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.
CNN’s Chris Cuomo addresses the resignation of his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.