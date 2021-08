Star Wars- Visions Season 1

Star Wars- Visions Season 1 Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Reimagine the galaxy with STAR WARS: VISIONS, an original series featuring stories from seven visionary Japanese anime studios.

Directed by Takanobu Mizuno, Yuki Igarashi, Taku Kimura, Hiroyuki Imaishi, Masahiko Otsuka, Hitoshi Haga, Eunyoung Choi, Abel Gongora, Kenji Kamiyama (various episodes) release date September 22, 2021 (on Disney Plus)