Pak woman TikToker thrown in air, clothes torn by mob in Lahore | Oneindia News

In a shocking incident in Lahore, Pakistan, a female Tik Tok content maker was attacked by hundreds of men at the Minar-e-Pakistan in the city during the country's Independence Day celebrations on August 14th.

She alleges she was groped, her clothes were torn and she and her friend were robbed by the mob.

