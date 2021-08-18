Starmer: PM 'bears heavy responsibility' for Afghanistan

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer lays the blame for Afghanistan scenario on the Prime Minister.

Highlighting Johnson's failure to use numerous international political platforms to prepare for the UK's withdrawal from Afghanistan, he also points out that the last time the PM visited Afghanistan was to avoid a Commons vote back in 2018 - while hundreds of thousands of Brits have flown to Afghanistan to serve, he "flew to avoid public service".

Report by Edwardst.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn