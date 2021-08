Reminiscence with Hugh Jackman | A Journey Through Memory

Check out the official "A Journey Through Memory" featurette for the HBO Max science fiction movie Reminiscence, directed by Lisa Joy.

It stars Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, Thandiwe Newton, Cliff Curtis, Marina de Tavira, Daniel Wu, Mojean Aria, Brett Cullen, Natalie Martinez, Angela Sarafyan and Nico Parker.

Reminiscence Release Date: August 20, 2021 on HBO Max After you watch Reminiscence drop a review.

