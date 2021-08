Biden Administration Issues Vaccine Mandate For Nursing Home Staffs; Health Officials Recommend COVID Booster Shots

Nearly 20 months into the pandemic, about 620,000 Americans have died.

Now, the Biden administration will require nursing home staff be vaccinated as a condition for those facilities to continue receiving federal Medicare and Medicaid funding, and U.S. health officials are recommending COVID-19 booster shots for adults 19 or older; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.