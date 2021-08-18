Retired Firefighter Recalls How Antique Helmet Brought Him To NYC One Day Before 9/11
Retired Firefighter Recalls How Antique Helmet Brought Him To NYC One Day Before 9/11

This year, we will mark 20 years since the Sept.

11 terror attacks.

For one retired firefighter, the tragedy and a firefighter's helmet called him home to New York to help; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.