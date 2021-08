Nampa students head back to classrooms Thursday

The Nampa School District starts classes on Thursday and students will return to campuses for in-person learning.

Students in the Treasure Valley are heading back to the classrooms as school districts are beginning their school years.

MASK MANDATES ARE DIVIDINGCOMMUNTIES ALL ACROSS THECOUNTRY.

HERE IN IDAHO, THECHORUS OF DISSENTIONMO ANGANGRY PARENTS IS GETTINGLOUDER.

IN BLAEINCOUNTY LAST NIGHT, THE SCHOOLBOARD GOT AN EARFUL OVER WHATTHIS YEAR'S CLASSROOMS WILLLOOK LIKE.

THE BOISE SCHOOL DISTRICT-- WHICH STARTED SCHOOONLMONDAY -- ALREADY REPORTINGSEVEN COVID CASES.

B*ISESCHOOLS*DO MANDATE MASKS...REGARDLESS OF VACCINATNIOSTATUS.

BUT - WITH CASESCLIMBING ACROSS THE REGION..PARENTS MIGHT STILL HAVE SEOMCONCERNS - SO WHAT ARE*OTHERDISTRICTS DOING TO PROTECTSTUDENTS AND STAFF?

OUR NILECOCAMARDA SPOKE WITH THE NAMPASCHOOL DISTRICT... AHEAD OFTOMOOWRRS FIRST DAY OF CLASS..“WE ARE VERY AWARE.

WE AREWATCHING THE NUMBERS LIKEEVERYBODY ELSE”“WE WILL WORKWITH OUR SCHOOL BOARD.

WECONTINUE TO MONITOR THOSE.

IFANY ACTION NEEDS TO BE TAKEN,WEAPPROPRIATE ACTION IS NEEDE”STUDENTS IN THE NAMPA SCHOOLDISTRICT ARE GRABBING THEIRBACKPACKS AND HEADING BACK TOTHE CLASSROOM THURSDAY.“WERESO EXCITED TO HAVE OUR KIDSBACK.

WETHEYREALLY EXCITED TO SEE SMILINGFACES” BUT A RECENT UPTICK INCASES MAY CONCERN PARENTS.

THEDEPARTMENT OF HEALTHND AWELFARE REPORTED 904 NEW COVIDCASES TUESDAY WITH CANYONCOUNTY RESIDENTS MAKING UPOVER 300 CASES JUST THIS WEEK.STUDENTS WILL BE IN PERSONTHIS YEAR AND THE DISTRICT ISNOT REQUIRING MASKS FORSTUDENTS OR STAFF IF YOU ARECOMFORTAE BLWEARING A MASK,YOU ARE CERTAINLY WELCOME TODO THAT AND WE DONANYONE TO FEEL LIKE TH CEYANTSEND THEIR KIDS IN A MASK ORWEAR ONE”“BUT WE ARE STILLVERY AWARE OF THE SAFETY OFOUR STUDENTS.

THATNUMBER ONE PRIORITY SO WE DOHAVE A LOT OF PROTOCOLS INPLACE WHERE WE ENCOURAGE A LOTOF THE THINGS THAT WERE USEDTO HEARING OVER THE LASTYEAR” THE DISTRICT IS AOLSRELYING ON PARENTS TO WATCHOUT FOR THEIR CHILDREN - TOSEE IF THEY HAVE ANY SYMPTOMSAND ASK THEM TO KEEP KIDS HOMEIFTHEY FEEL SICK“IF THEYDONHOME.

AND THAT WAY THEY HAVE ACHANCE TO RECOVER AND WE DONRISK EXPOSING OTHER PEOPLEBECAUSE WE KNOW IN ADDITION TOCOVID THERE ALL KINDS OFILLNESS OUT THERE AND WE WANTTO KEEP OUR KIDS SAFE” AND IFYOUR CHILD DOES CONTRACT COVIDWHILE AT SCHOOL&.“THEN OFCOURSE YOU WOULD HAVE TO STAYHOME FOR 10 DAYS AND COME BACKAFTER TEN DAYS IF YOUR FEVERIS DOWN WITHOUT THE USE OFTYLENOL OR SOME OTHER AID”“RIGHT NOW WE ARE JUST HOPINGFOR AS NORMAL OF SCHOOL YEARAS POSSIBLE AND WETO BE SORT OF OPTIMISTIC ABOUTHOW WE CAN CONTROL THAT DANMAKE IT A REALLY POSITIVE YEARTHAT LOOKS A LITTLE MORE LIKEWHAT PEOPLE ARE USED TO”NICOLE CAMARDA IDAHO NEWS 6IN BLAINE COUNTY A SCHOOLBOARD MEETING GOT OUT OF H