Vaccine Effectiveness Could Be Waning

Wilson Walker reports on how the government is beginning to consider an official recommendation for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.
(8/18/2021)
Jabs still remain the most effective way to ensure protection against the Delta variant, say researchers
Watch VideoU.S. health officials Wednesday recommended all Americans get COVID-19 booster shots to shore up their protection amid..