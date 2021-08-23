FDA Grants Full Approval to Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 Vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted full approval to the vaccine on Aug.

23.

It is the first vaccine in the U.S. to receive the designation since previously being authorized for emergency use.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), .

Over 204 million Pfizer shots have already been administered.

Pfizer and BioNTech applied for full approval for patients age 16 and up on May 7.

The FDA was under pressure from advocacy groups and the scientific community to fully approve the vaccine to promote confidence among Americans.

According to the agency, its scientists evaluated "hundreds of thousands of pages" of vaccine data.

According to acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, the vaccine met their "high standards for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality.".

While millions of people have already safely received COVID-19 vaccines, we recognize that for some, the FDA approval of a vaccine may now instill additional confidence to get vaccinated, Janet Woodcock, acting FDA Commissioner, via statement.

According to a survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation, 3 in 10 unvaccinated adults said they would be more likely to get inoculated if a vaccine was fully approved.

The approval is also likely to increase the number of corporate vaccine mandates